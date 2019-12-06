Leak: DOJ IG Report Has 104 Criminal or Admin Investigations of Misconduct by FBI Employees -1696-6P

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E-Militia Article: Leak: DOJ IG Report Has 104 Criminal or Admin Investigations of Misconduct by FBI Employees – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/9ku530pZqB0
GUEST: David J. Shestokas, Attorney/Author - David Shestokas is an attorney licensed in IL and FL and author of Constitutional Sound Bites . He earned his B.A. in Political Science from Bradley University and J.D. from The John Marshall Law School, cum laude, while serving on the The John Marshall Law Review. He studied law at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.
Available on Amazon:
Constitutional Sound Bites
Capsulas Informativas Constitucionales
Creating the Declaration of Independence
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