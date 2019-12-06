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Leak: DOJ IG Report Has 104 Criminal or Admin Investigations of Misconduct by FBI Employees -1696-6P
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63 views • December 06, 2019
Michael Horowitz is expected to release his much-anticipated report on FISA abuses on December 9 and so far all we have seen are leaks to the media. We know that Horowitz, an Obama-appointee, did find that FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith who text messaged “viva le resistance” altered an email in connection with Carter Page’s FISA application. Mr. Clinesmith is facing a criminal investigation for altering a document related to the Page wiretaps. US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham is currently conducting his own criminal investigation into the origins of Russiagate and unlike Horowitz, Durham has the power to indict and impanel a grand jury. Horowitz is scheduled to publicly testify about his FISA abuse report to the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 11.

E-Militia Article: Leak: DOJ IG Report Has 104 Criminal or Admin Investigations of Misconduct by FBI Employees – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/9ku530pZqB0

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