timpool SHILL, NY Catholic Communist Control, Entrapment Games, ATF Outrage, Masonic Military Myths
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
125 followers
15 views • 2 days ago

SR 2025-12-10 #241

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #241: 10 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* Justin has to remind Johnny who “George Santos” is: Johnny’s epimany about timpoolcast.
* Your “choices” in the People’s Republic of New York.
* Johnny’s new list of the homosexual cockatoos of Conservatardia pumped up by the Catholic Church.
* The targeted take-down of Larry Craig and the entrapment game.
* “Hate crime for beating up chomos.”
* FPSRussia: another vignette of out-of-control gun-grabbing government.
* War profiteer gaslighting: the Masonic Myth of Belleau Wood
* It takes an blaspheming Irish Catholic to be god enough for TWO Congressional Pentagrams.
* What do Michael Jordan, Kobe Beef Bean Bryant and King LeBron James all have in common?
* How did John Archer Lejeun become Commandant of the Loyola Corps?
* “Retreat, HELL! We never said that!!!”
* “Blackjack” Pershing’s butt-buddy Brother.
* The casualties of “World War I”...for what?
* General Omar BUNDY could do it all? How?!
* The reason for Belleau Wood was as despicable as the reason for the entire war.

_____________________

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
Related videos

