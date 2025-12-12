timpool SHILL, NY Catholic Communist Control, Entrapment Games, ATF Outrage, Masonic Military Myths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-12-10 #241
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #241: 10 December 2025
Topic list:
* Justin has to remind Johnny who “George Santos” is: Johnny’s epimany about timpoolcast.
* Your “choices” in the People’s Republic of New York.
* Johnny’s new list of the homosexual cockatoos of Conservatardia pumped up by the Catholic Church.
* The targeted take-down of Larry Craig and the entrapment game.
* “Hate crime for beating up chomos.”
* FPSRussia: another vignette of out-of-control gun-grabbing government.
* War profiteer gaslighting: the Masonic Myth of Belleau Wood
* It takes an blaspheming Irish Catholic to be god enough for TWO Congressional Pentagrams.
* What do Michael Jordan, Kobe Beef Bean Bryant and King LeBron James all have in common?
* How did John Archer Lejeun become Commandant of the Loyola Corps?
* “Retreat, HELL! We never said that!!!”
* “Blackjack” Pershing’s butt-buddy Brother.
* The casualties of “World War I”...for what?
* General Omar BUNDY could do it all? How?!
* The reason for Belleau Wood was as despicable as the reason for the entire war.
