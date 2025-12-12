timpool SHILL, NY Catholic Communist Control, Entrapment Games, ATF Outrage, Masonic Military Myths

SR 2025-12-10 #241

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #241: 10 December 2025

Topic list:

* Justin has to remind Johnny who “George Santos” is: Johnny’s epimany about timpoolcast.

* Your “choices” in the People’s Republic of New York.

* Johnny’s new list of the homosexual cockatoos of Conservatardia pumped up by the Catholic Church.

* The targeted take-down of Larry Craig and the entrapment game.

* “Hate crime for beating up chomos.”

* FPSRussia: another vignette of out-of-control gun-grabbing government.

* War profiteer gaslighting: the Masonic Myth of Belleau Wood

* It takes an blaspheming Irish Catholic to be god enough for TWO Congressional Pentagrams.

* What do Michael Jordan, Kobe Beef Bean Bryant and King LeBron James all have in common?

* How did John Archer Lejeun become Commandant of the Loyola Corps?

* “Retreat, HELL! We never said that!!!”

* “Blackjack” Pershing’s butt-buddy Brother.

* The casualties of “World War I”...for what?

* General Omar BUNDY could do it all? How?!

* The reason for Belleau Wood was as despicable as the reason for the entire war.

_____________________

