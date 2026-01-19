© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Teacher Enoch Burke arrested again at Wilson’s Hospital School after refusing to affirm transgender ideology. This morning Enoch Burke was arrested by Gardaí, forced into a Garda car and taken to the High Court in Dublin. He refused to comply with Principal Niamh McShane’s demand that he use the “they” pronoun for a male student. No School Principal has the right to make such a demand. The courts have utterly failed to uphold Enoch Burke’s constitutional rights. Anti-Christian transgender ideology is being forced upon children in every school in this country. True Christians can never bow to this ideology. God is clear - male and female created He them. Teacher Enoch Burke has spent over 560 days in Mountjoy Prison. Judge Brian Cregan released Enoch last week, only to bring him back this week, making him a scapegoat to the nation.