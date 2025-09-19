More of Maduro's Caribbean military drills - response to Trump’s 'HOSTILE' actions, La Orchila Island, Venezuela - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuela's Maduro launches Caribbean military drills — response to Trump’s 'HOSTILE' actions (Adding, on Sept 21 - YouTube deleted the official channel of Venezuelan President Maduro, which had more than 233,000 subscribers. - Cynthia)
The channel, used for press conferences and official events, disappeared on September 19.
2.5K troops, 12 ships deployed on op. 'Sovereign Caribbean 200'
Bursts of anti-air fire, paratroopers dropped onto La Orchila Island, home to military base.
Adding: Venezuela STRATEGIC partnership with Russia
As per Parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez:
🔸 The Venezuelan National Assembly approved in the first reading the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Russia. The decision was adopted unanimously
🔸 The pact is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties
🔸 The document was presented by ruling party lawmaker Roy Daza, who stressed the long-term nature of the agreement
He said the agreement reflects the dynamic development of political, trade, and diplomatic ties between Venezuela and Russia.