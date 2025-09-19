More of Maduro's Caribbean military drills - response to Trump’s 'HOSTILE' actions, La Orchila Island, Venezuela - clip 2

Venezuela's Maduro launches Caribbean military drills — response to Trump’s 'HOSTILE' actions (Adding, on Sept 21 - YouTube deleted the official channel of Venezuelan President Maduro, which had more than 233,000 subscribers. - Cynthia)

The channel, used for press conferences and official events, disappeared on September 19.

2.5K troops, 12 ships deployed on op. 'Sovereign Caribbean 200'

Bursts of anti-air fire, paratroopers dropped onto La Orchila Island, home to military base.

Adding: Venezuela STRATEGIC partnership with Russia

As per Parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez:

🔸 The Venezuelan National Assembly approved in the first reading the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Russia. The decision was adopted unanimously

🔸 The pact is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties

🔸 The document was presented by ruling party lawmaker Roy Daza, who stressed the long-term nature of the agreement

He said the agreement reflects the dynamic development of political, trade, and diplomatic ties between Venezuela and Russia.