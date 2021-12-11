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CAUGHT: White House Tells HUGE Lie As High Inflation Is Here To Stay
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70 views • December 11, 2021
Rusty Weiss from Trending Politics reports, Economists with the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) are predicting inflation will remain above 2% possibly over the next three years, just weeks after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed, “no economist” is projecting it to go higher.
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