Judge Voids Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Package From Tesla— Musk Responds Publicly On X

Judge Voids Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Package From Tesla—Then Musk Responds Publicly On X | Forbes Breaking News | A Delaware judge voided Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s eye-popping $55.8 billion pay package from Tesla on Tuesday, according to a filing, potentially delivering a hit to the tech billionaire’s wealth after a shareholder argued the package was excessive.
More From Forbes: http://forbes.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.