Judge Voids Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Package From Tesla— Musk Responds Publicly On X
Published 20 hours ago

Judge Voids Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Package From Tesla—Then Musk Responds Publicly On X   |   Forbes Breaking News  |  A Delaware judge voided Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s eye-popping $55.8 billion pay package from Tesla on Tuesday, according to a filing, potentially delivering a hit to the tech billionaire’s wealth after a shareholder argued the package was excessive. 


More From Forbes: http://forbes.com

teslaelon muskcompensation package

