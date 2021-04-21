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Rockefeller Created Cancer With Oil Based Medicine & Has Suppressed Cures Ever Since
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

The American's Creed - https://thenationalpulse.com/culture/an-americans-creed-dean-alfange/

The Awakening - https://t.me/cjtruth316/3350

Mass shootings up 10x under Biden - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/opinion/2021/04/19/mass-shooting-reappear-during-leftist-push-to-disarm-america/ talk about false flag in arizona to voting fraud

Shootings by race revealed - https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/

True debt means you owe $800,000 - https://www.theepochtimes.com/true-national-debt-exceeds-123-trillion-or-nearly-800000-per-taxpayer_3782624.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=whatfinger?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=whatfinger

Capitol shooter finally identified - https://nworeport.me/2021/04/18/us-capitol-special-agent-david-bailey-who-murdered-ashli-babbitt-is-a-brazilian-immigrant-and-black-lives-matter-militant-he-repeatedly-threatened-to-kill-trump-supporters-on-facebook-for-mo/

Have to control the narrative - https://www.infowars.com/posts/facebook-removes-post-by-breonna-taylors-mother-criticizing-black-lives-matter/

Military jet pack - https://twitter.com/JacketNation89/status/1384151659937296389

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1384644781813342211

Recommended Reading:

Bill Gates twisted visions - https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/19/gates-unhinged-dystopian-vision-for-the-future-of-food/



FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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Keywords
gun controlrockefellerbill gatesbanking cabalthe awakening
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