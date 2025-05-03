BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡ ZION SHALL BE REDEEMED WITH JUDGMENT!
End the global reset
End the global reset
83 views • 2 days ago

The prophet Isaiah has told us what will take place in the last days in regard to the overcomers that are prophesied to establish the kingdom of Yahweh. We are waiting for this move to begin. many have asked me what is holding it all back. It is hard to answer that question. but I will give some answers dealing with the subject in what is prophesied to make it come to pass

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

Keywords
zionjudgmentredeemed
