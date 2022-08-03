LIONSGATE. This message is for you The Awakened Ones.

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💫✨🌟LIONSGATE🌈☄️🌟
8.8.21 - it was as lteady a BLAST - more to come
The Lions Gate will provide the tsunami of High Frequency energy that will activate these transformations and lift you into the New Earths higher timeline.
Are you ready to move into the new paradigm of peace and Love
Be prepared, it will be quite an Experience!