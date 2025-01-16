- They Were Not Thankful - Romans 1:21-22 Morning Manna - Jan 15, 2025

Good morning, Manna. We welcome you wherever you are in the world, whatever country you're in, whatever facility that you're in. You might be in an office or home or barn or truck, a school, wherever you're at, we welcome you. We're glad to have you part of this virtual Bible study class where hundreds joined in real time at 8 a. m. Eastern Time, but throughout the day, thousands come into the class. And so we're delighted to have you. Whatever time you come, it's morning somewhere, all right? And so we welcome you. We understand that for many of you, it's evening, it's late night. Some of you in other countries, it's close to midnight, and you're here with us today. And that's a wonderful encouragement that you're so hungry for the Word.

This year, we are beginning our studies of the Word of God with the Book of Romans, and we're in Chapter 1. And today we'll be looking at verses 21 through 25. So let's pray, and then Doc will read the Word, and we will begin our lesson. Dear, wonderful, gracious, heavenly Father, thank you so much. Thank you for being our Father. Thank you for being our Maker. Thank you for being our Savior. Father, we glorify you. We praise you and praise you and bless you and lift up your name. We praise you, Father. Let all the world know that you are magnificent and mighty. You are the one true God of the entire universe. There is no other God. And there is no other Savior but your Son, Jesus Christ.

And there is no other Spirit but your Holy Spirit. There is no other Word but your spoken Word, Father. And Father, we have come together today. In one accord, to be taught by your Spirit, the truth and the depth of your precious Word. Now come, Holy Spirit, take charge of this morning Man of Bible study and teach all of us so that we would be stronger saints in these last days to represent your Son, Jesus, and to gather in his inheritance in Jesus' name. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen. Amen.

Amen. I'll read verses 21 through 25 if you'd like to follow along, read along with me reading from the King James because that when they knew God, they glorified Him not as God neither were thankful but became vain in their imaginations and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools and changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like unto corruptible man and to birds and four-footed beasts and creeping things. Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lust of their own hearts to dishonor their own bodies between themselves who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen. Amen. Praise God.

Verse 21 My notes flip back to for some reason keeps going back to verse 20. Give me a second here. Maybe there's more we need to dig out of verse 20. No, I was just thinking about that, Doc Verse 21 Because knowing God, they didn't glorify him as God; right and didn't give thanks, but became vain in their reasoning and their senseless heart was darkened. So let's look back at verse 20. Let's remember what were we talking about yesterday when we left, and so the invisible things about him, his eternal power and deity have been clearly seen since the creation of the world and are understood by the things that are made, so that they are without excuse. We discussed yesterday how God uses creation to testify to all humanity that he exists.

Right. Therefore, there is no excuse for any human to deny the existence of God. Right. So that's just first base. Just get to the place where you acknowledge the existence of God. Right. Then the Holy Spirit will work with you from there. And that's not a saving acknowledgement; that's not in the sense of a saving faith. You can acknowledge God and not acknowledge the salvation that Christ himself paid for. So, we want to make this very clear: Satan knows there's a God. You know, Satan recognizes there's a God. But he's not saved. But verse 20 is saying God put creation. He put inside of us an inner knowledge that there is a maker. There's a creator. And he gave his creation to testify of his existence.





















