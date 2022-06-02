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GT7 - Garden survey, levels and scale plan drawing
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How to survey your garden accurately, draw up a scale plan, and measure changes in level. Having an accurate base plan is a key first step to designing and planning any garden!
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Join her discussion group on Telegram
https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Join her discussion group on Telegram
https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
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