© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 632 – Teen Gives Heart-Wrenching Testimony On How Pandemic Has Crippled Children’s Education
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 28, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we're kicking things off across the pond, where a student bravely went on TV to discuss how mask wearing and COVID lockdowns in schools have crippled education and the well-being of children across the world.
🇺🇸Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
🇺🇸Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.