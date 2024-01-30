⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 30th, 32nd, and 44th mechanised brigades close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy lost up to 140 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and repelled three attacks of assault groups of the AFU 60th and 63rd mechanised brigades close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 290 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems took more advantageous lines and positions.

In addition, strikes were delivered at enemy manpower and military hardware near Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Novomikhailovka, Kurdyumovka, and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 310 troops killed and wounded, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, and 11 motor vehicles.

In addition, during the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops engaged one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and two Msta-B howitzers.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces jointly with aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and military hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Ugledar and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and two motor vehicles. During counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops neutralised two UK-made FH-70 howitzers and one D-30 gun.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery neutralised manpower and hardware of the AFU 3rd National Guard Brigade of Ukraine near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

During the day, up to 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the active actions of the Russian Group of Forces and complex fire damage caused to the enemy, the AFU losses amounted to 45 troops, two motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit during the day: a fuel depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a radar station of the German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system, as well as manpower and military hardware in 112 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down 12 projectiles of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, as well as a U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bomb.

In addition, 86 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, including close to Zolotarevka, Popasnaya, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Verkhnekamenskoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ocheretovatoye, Shevchenkovo, Mirnoye, Konstantinovka, Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region) and Korsunka (Kherson region).

▫️In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,431 unmanned aerial vehicles, 456 air defence missile systems, 14,847 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,211 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,902 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,042 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.