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Australia has suspended basic human rights and freedom due to 4 COVID-19 deaths per day in a country of 25,000,000.
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51 views • August 24, 2021
Australia has suspended basic human rights and freedom due to 4 COVID-19 deaths per day in a country of 25,000,000.
Arrest warrants are being issued for 'COVID-19 suspects' who leave their homes.
The military is patrolling the streets enforcing lockdowns.
Arrest warrants are being issued for 'COVID-19 suspects' who leave their homes.
The military is patrolling the streets enforcing lockdowns.
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