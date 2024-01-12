Home Remedies

Create New Account
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Learn about remedies you can make in your own home!


It is your responsibility to take a little extra time to take care of your body or to let a drug do the work for you.


Disease Management is what pills literally are.


The medical community thinks that the disease is what we need to fight - when what we need to do is create health in the system and the disease will die off.




Posted on YouTube: Nov 9, 2011


Banned from YouTube: Aug 21, 2023




