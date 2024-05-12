Create New Account
True, Biblical Salvation — You've Probably Never Heard This Before
“I’m not telling you you’re not saved…Jesus is.”
What exactly is true, Biblical salvation?
You might think you know, but Jesus told us false prophets would bring in a false, look-alike gospel that would fool the vast majority of Christians.

Be sure you are saved and not just think you are:
NarrowWayTruth.com

Source: excerpt from a Night Shadows Radio Show:
stewartcbest.substack.com

Video by: FollowsTheWay.com

Strive to enter in at the strait gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able. (Luke 13:24)

And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart. (Jer 29:13)

Keywords
biblesalvationprophecyscripturesnarrowwaystewartbeststraitgate

