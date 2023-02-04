Bags to BAG...Upcycling your clutter.

A brief video on how I have taken retail plastic bags and made one sturdy, reusable and water proof bag for any occasion. I use mine for groceries, in my garden or at the beach/lake.
All you need is a crochet hook, scissors, plastic bags, a little patience and practice. I'll show you how to make plarn...(plastic+yarn=plarn) so you can get started.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.