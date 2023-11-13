FALSE FLAGS & FALSE MEDICINE -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM

Sofia Smallstorm joins me to discuss the obvious false flag in Israel which remains completely ignored by the mainstream whore media in favor of marching the world towards WW3, then we talk about dangerous medical products and procedures, chronic pain and the miracle of ROLF'ing.
