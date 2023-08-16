Create New Account
Digital ID Currency CBDC Thread Aug 16, 2023
TruthParadigm
💲🆔 LINKS 🆔💲


Brazil plays ball - The Statesman

https://www.thestatesman.com/opinion/brazil-plays-ball-1503210467.html


De-dollarisation and what it means

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/08/11/de-dollarisation-and-what-it-means/


Morocco seeks to join BRICS, a G7 rivaling bloc

https://en.hespress.com/68977-morocco-seeks-to-join-brics-a-g7-rivaling-bloc.html


CBDCs coming? Australian fears of cashless society rise as major banks restrict withdrawals

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/cbdcs-coming-australian-fears-of-cashless-society-rise-as-major-banks-restrict-withdrawals/


Kenyan government SUSPENDS rollout of Worldcoin over potential risks to public safety

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-10-kenyan-government-suspends-rollout-worldcoin-risk-public.html


Canadians have ‘weak incentives’ to use a CBDC: Bank of Canada

https://cointelegraph.com/news/canadians-little-reason-to-adopt-cbdc-central-bank-paper





🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv

https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv

https://threads.truthparadigm.news


Keywords
truthevidencesocialcreditcbdcdigitalpassports15minutecitiesdigitalcurrencycbdc

