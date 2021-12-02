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Smoking Gun - Pfizer documents Expose FDA Criminal Cover up of Vax Deaths
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161 views • December 02, 2021
Over 𝟭𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘀 recorded in first 3 months of the “ Vaccine “ Rollout - Covered up by FDA . - .
After 𝟮𝟱 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘀 from Vax During the 𝙎𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙁𝙡𝙪 𝙎𝙘𝙖𝙢, the Program was shut Down - . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Mike Adams
Health Ranger Report
After 𝟮𝟱 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘀 from Vax During the 𝙎𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙁𝙡𝙪 𝙎𝙘𝙖𝙢, the Program was shut Down - . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Mike Adams
Health Ranger Report
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