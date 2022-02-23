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NATO Lied to Russia [Written Proof]
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107 views • February 23, 2022
It's obvious to everyone (except US politicians and their lying media) that NATO kept pushing slowly East to destroy Russia. The Deep State preferred a slow invasion to break up Russia into pieces just like Zbigniew Brzezinski wanted.
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