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Caution Do Not Watch If You Have Had The Vaccination! Repost!
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17919 views • August 01, 2021
What this man is saying matches what the Italian doctor reported in one of my uploads!! Wow, if this is CORRECT, we are going to be seeing events that one would expect to see if we were actually in a real pandemic!!! A ton of ambulances on the streets, funeral homes will be full to over flowing, will see lines and lines of people at cemeteries, no doubt other emergency services will be out in force, perhaps even finding scenes like in one of Bruce Willis films, Surrogate, another clip I uploaded awhile ago!! There would be chaos every where!!
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