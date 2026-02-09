Chille DeCastro is Battling the Forces of Darkness in Court TODAY - Delete Lawz

Our entire Judicial System and all of the #Police Criminals that serve it are nothing less than highly #OrganizedCrime!





There's nothing legitimate about the "JUST-US SYSTEM"

It's nothing more than criminal racketeering and extortion





Every scumbag involved with the Police or the "courts"

belongs in prison for the rest of their natural life!





Besides all of their criminal behavior,

they are openly showing you who they serve

with the Satanic sigils painted on their cars and pinned to their chests!





original video:

Dolittle Shows Sorenson get mad and Attack me; the full Buildup

https://youtu.be/cGNofcxCYH4