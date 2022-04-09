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DP Video - Ministry of Propaganda - Going over the Latest Lies to Find any Truth. - Truth: Tochka-U is a Ukrainian Missile - Big Country 040822
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50 views • April 09, 2022
Why anyone would keep believing the MSM. The Ukrainian Military Keep Attacking the Donbass since 2014 and never stopped, now the Donetsk Oblast was next. Western journalists filmed the serial number of Tochka-U that exploded at the train station in Kramatorsk. According to it, the ownership of the missile belongs to Ukrainian Armed Forces
I found this video that I'm sharing at,
Rakkasan101st on YouTube. This is a Big Country video.
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Gaddaar
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Bloodywood
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Rakshak
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* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
I found this video that I'm sharing at,
Rakkasan101st on YouTube. This is a Big Country video.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Gaddaar
Artist
Bloodywood
Album
Rakshak
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of Bloodywood Media Private Limited); Songtrust, and 1 Music Rights Societies
All credit goes to copyright holder(s) *
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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