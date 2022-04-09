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DP Video - Ministry of Propaganda - Going over the Latest Lies to Find any Truth. - Truth: Tochka-U is a Ukrainian Missile - Big Country 040822
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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50 views • April 09, 2022
Why anyone would keep believing the MSM. The Ukrainian Military Keep Attacking the Donbass since 2014 and never stopped, now the Donetsk Oblast was next. Western journalists filmed the serial number of Tochka-U that exploded at the train station in Kramatorsk. According to it, the ownership of the missile belongs to Ukrainian Armed Forces
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Rakkasan101st on YouTube. This is a Big Country video.


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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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