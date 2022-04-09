DP Video - Ministry of Propaganda - Going over the Latest Lies to Find any Truth. - Truth: Tochka-U is a Ukrainian Missile - Big Country 040822

Why anyone would keep believing the MSM. The Ukrainian Military Keep Attacking the Donbass since 2014 and never stopped, now the Donetsk Oblast was next. Western journalists filmed the serial number of Tochka-U that exploded at the train station in Kramatorsk. According to it, the ownership of the missile belongs to Ukrainian Armed Forces

I found this video that I'm sharing at,

Rakkasan101st on YouTube. This is a Big Country video.





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Gaddaar

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Bloodywood

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Rakshak

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The Orchard Music (on behalf of Bloodywood Media Private Limited); Songtrust, and 1 Music Rights Societies



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