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Paul Joseph Watson: The Satanist Dr. Fauci Emails [02.06.2021]
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400 views • June 03, 2021
'Truly jaw dropping.'
Fauci Said Masks 'Not Really Effective in Keeping Out Virus,' Email Reveals
by darragh roche on 6/2/21 AT 4:59 AM EDT
https://www.newsweek.com/fauci-said-masks-not-really-effective-keeping-out-virus-email-reveals-1596703
Fauci wrote: "Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection.
"The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you."
He added: "I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location."
https://www.newsweek.com/fauci-said-masks-not-really-effective-keeping-out-virus-email-reveals-1596703
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Fauci+Said+Masks+%27Not+Really+Effective+in+Keeping+Out+Virus+...&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=Fauci+Said+Masks+%27Not+Really+Effective+in+Keeping+Out+Virus+...&t=web
25,596 views•Jun 2, 2021
Anything Goes
82.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZFntTtPgpEU
Fauci Said Masks 'Not Really Effective in Keeping Out Virus,' Email Reveals
by darragh roche on 6/2/21 AT 4:59 AM EDT
https://www.newsweek.com/fauci-said-masks-not-really-effective-keeping-out-virus-email-reveals-1596703
Fauci wrote: "Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection.
"The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you."
He added: "I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location."
https://www.newsweek.com/fauci-said-masks-not-really-effective-keeping-out-virus-email-reveals-1596703
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Fauci+Said+Masks+%27Not+Really+Effective+in+Keeping+Out+Virus+...&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=Fauci+Said+Masks+%27Not+Really+Effective+in+Keeping+Out+Virus+...&t=web
25,596 views•Jun 2, 2021
Anything Goes
82.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZFntTtPgpEU
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