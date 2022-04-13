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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: I place 50% probability of CCP’s downfall on Xi’ s health, the other 50% depends on the efforts of us, citizens of the New Federal State of China. The CCP’s kleptocrats are a group of timid self-seekers, only when Xi’s health broke down, would they dare to seize power