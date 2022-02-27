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Dr. Robert Malone & Dr. Pierre Kory (Covid-19 Predictions & World Economic Forum)
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163 views • February 27, 2022
TPC host Drs Robert Malone and Pierre Kory and they postulate on Covid going forward and the World Economic Forum
Credit TPC and the Doctors
https://rumble.com/c/TPC
Credit TPC and the Doctors
https://rumble.com/c/TPC
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