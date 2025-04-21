Two Signs Before Russia Nukes America 04/21/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares two dreams from a lady called Christy. One of her dreams is a confirmation what Dumitru Duduman was told, and it’s about Nuclear War coming to America. Her second dream is about the “A.I. Beast System” showing us what is coming near the End-Times.
To Watch the Rest of the program, click here:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/21-unfiltered-two-signs-before-russia-nukes-america-04212025-a3a32b
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Intro
02:00Nuclear War Prophetic Dream
07:22Timeline Explained
09:00Dream Continues
12:14The AI Beast System
22:44Our Sponsors