Bugs, Jabs, Bankruptcy...and Don't Forget The Coming Economic Collapse

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END TIME NEWS REPORT * 9.16.2022
BIDEN'S NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER SHOULD GIVE AMERICANS 'CHILLS'...
https://www.wnd.com/2022/09/biden-launches-new-executive-order-give-americans-chills/
EXECUTIVE ORDER ADVANCING BIOTECHNOLOGY AND BIOMANUFACTURING INNOVATION...
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on YouTube... (Teachings Only - All others on Brighteon)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]