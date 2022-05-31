EP 2970-8AM Biden Profiting Off MonkeyPox Vaccine He Just Purchased 

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The University of Pennsylvania, which hosts Joe Biden’s think tank the Penn Biden Center and paid Joe Biden in the lead-up to his run for president, got paid by the company Bavarian Nordic to perform a clinical trial on the Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine. That’s right. Joe Biden’s host university profited from helping Bavarian Nordic develop the MVA-BN monkeypox vaccine, according to a University of Pennsylvania document obtained by NATIONAL FILE. The Penn Biden Center is financed by UPenn general funds. The MVA-BN vaccine tested at UPenn is now known in America as the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21247
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