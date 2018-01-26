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1/26/18 #CHEERLEADER-IN-CHIEF Trump @Davos: "I Love Our Country!" #RELEASETHETEXTS
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2 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/26/18 President Trump gave a heart-felt America 1st speech at the World Economic Forum at Davos today, in which he asked world leaders to make the world great again and get rid of crony capitalism and global monopolies that serve only the few. Meanwhile, Assange and #SNOWDEN have been silent on twitter for two days #ALMOSTTIME. Stateside, released texts between Strojk and Page spell out massive FBI corruption.
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel! Your support has been amazing and very energizing and uplifting to me!! The positive focus, critical thinking, prayers and community make it all worth while. Gratitude to all who donate and want this channel to grow! Be Free! Explore what that truly means to you!! Let's get the Lifers OUT of Congress in 2018!!
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YOU ARE FREE!
1/26/18 President Trump gave a heart-felt America 1st speech at the World Economic Forum at Davos today, in which he asked world leaders to make the world great again and get rid of crony capitalism and global monopolies that serve only the few. Meanwhile, Assange and #SNOWDEN have been silent on twitter for two days #ALMOSTTIME. Stateside, released texts between Strojk and Page spell out massive FBI corruption.
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel! Your support has been amazing and very energizing and uplifting to me!! The positive focus, critical thinking, prayers and community make it all worth while. Gratitude to all who donate and want this channel to grow! Be Free! Explore what that truly means to you!! Let's get the Lifers OUT of Congress in 2018!!
To support with donations:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
See below for Crypto donations
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
YOU ARE FREE!
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