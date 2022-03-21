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Hypersonic Missile Used in Ukraine
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136 views • March 21, 2022
"Russia has used its latest Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missile for the first time to destroy an underground arms depot in the west of Ukraine, the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles), and flies up to 10 times the speed of sound. At this moment, Russia is the only country in the world known to have this type of weapon in active service. Konashenkov added that the Russian forces used the Bastion anti-ship missile system to strike Ukrainian military facilities near the Black Sea port of Odessa.
Russia first used the weapon during its military campaign in Syria in 2016."
- Shanghai Eye
Russia first used the weapon during its military campaign in Syria in 2016."
- Shanghai Eye
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