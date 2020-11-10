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Watch the Exact Moment That CNN Flipped the Ballot Counting Switch and Gave Joe Biden Wisconsin
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79 views • November 10, 2020
On the third night of Election 2020 in the early morning hours several people watch in shock and surprise as more then 166,000 ballots were delivered in a 'flash' on CNN's 'Magic Board' while Chris Cuomo was working the Midnight Shift. We watched Trump's comfortable lead disappear in the 'wink of an eye'. The duping Delight on the two CNN's anchor's faces while this fraud and theft was being initiated say's it all when you see it. The travesty of this Election and Trump losing States that he was comfortably leading until they started filling the ballot boxes late at night in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and of course Pennsylvamia is purely criminal and this theft on an election needs to be continually exposed.
Related video:
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Election Coup
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3gTyAQfuJQz/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Related video:
Red Ice TV
Election Coup
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3gTyAQfuJQz/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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