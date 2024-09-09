FULL SHOW Bristol Flammable Housing Guru; £800BN Net Zero Fee; US Nukes To Japan; Islam's Armageddon

– Gary Hopkins, former Lib Dem Councillor, joins Tony and Martin. Why Gary left being a Councillor. Cuts since 2008 financial crisis and during Lib Dem/Tory coalition.

– Allotments story ‘Constitutional crisis’ caused by row over raising rents for allotments in Bristol

– Grenfell Tower Fire Criminals 1: Stephen Williams, for blocking regulations prohibiting flammable cladding and requiring sprinklers in 2014 while Communities Minister three years before the fire which killed 72

– Grenfell Tower Fire Criminals 2: Rock Feilding-Mellen (known locally as ‘Cock Wielding-Felon) signed off change from flame-retardant to flammable cladding to shave £300k off refurbishment budget

– GRENFELL ACTION GROUP CONDEMN KCTMO, PREDICTED ‘SERIOUS FIRE’ AND ‘SERIOUS LOSS OF LIFE’ THE YEAR BEFORE THE FIRE WHICH KILLED 72 RESIDENTS – KCTMO

– Jubilee Pool in Knowle – how Gary and locallers saved it. Poem about pool by Patrizia Opulenza. Other Bristol schemes run by volunteers, that Council couldn’t have done

– Warren Thornton is in Japan – US Military is obuilding up military presence in Hokkaido, is being built up in defence against Russia and China.

– North to Hokkaido: The Case for a Permanent US Army Presence on Japan’s Northern Frontier

– Mike Benz, “From Tanks To Tweets” We covered Anders Fogh Rasmussen’s role in NATO’s “From Tanks To Tweets” doctrine in the 7 hour lecture last week.

– To recap, Rasmussen created a NATO Censorship All-Star team in 2018 with Joe Biden, Michael Chertoff & Victor Pinchuk, called Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity (TCEI)

– Katharine Gun, former GCHQ whistleblower, joins Tony and Martin. Japan colonised for a long time. China surrounded by US military

– The Growing BRICS Bloc Should Be a Wake-up Call for the U.S.

– US Wants To Deploy Nuclear-Capable Missile System to Japan – The US recently sent the Typhon missile system for drills in the Philippines, a move China viewed as a major provocation

– Top-Down, For-Profit, Zero Carbon policies – The strange career of Samantha Cohen –The punchline to this article is that Cohen is also now chief of staff at Rio Tinto!

– Katharine Gun’s Telegram Channel - I am sceptical of status quo narratives, try to see through the BS and the propaganda and remain sane and humane at the same time.

– ‘Climate The Movie’ – explains the enormous pressure on scientists and others not to question the climate alarm: the withdrawal of funds, rejection by science journals, social ostracism.

– Darren Jones, introduced by Paul Burgess, on Net Zero projects costing tax payers hundreds of billions, going to private businesses.

– Labour’s “bonkers” Net Zero transition will saddle British taxpayers with an eye-watering bill of almost £800 billion

– Russia presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia will continue to “speak the truth” to the world, despite Western governments and media

– Pro Palestinian marches in London and Bristol – tomorrow must start later as Pro Zionist demo first.

– Plus 972 magazine – Operation Summer Camps in to West Bank …Inside the brutal siege of Jenin

– Yoav Gallant Israeli Defence Minister says killing Palestinians is ‘mowing the lawn’, and then this genocidalist adds ‘the roots must be pulled out’

– Sarah Wilkinson, UK journalist interviewed on ‘Not the Andrew Marr Show’, UK police ask Palestine activist for details of her contacts in Gaza

– Pepe Escobar on why arrests are taking place. Telegram boss, Pavel Durov, arrested to keep lid on coverage of Gaza?

– Cash has run out for Ukraine? Vanessa Beeley interviews Alex Krainer, author and former hedge fund manager. – Ukraine is defaulting on it’s debt.

– Jeffrey Sachs: The Looming War With Iran, CIA Coups, and Warning of the Next Financial Crisis The Tucker Carlson Show

– Rabbi Weiss on Jewish banishment from the Holy Land, a Devine decree, will end miraculously, when all mankind will unite in the brotherly service of the Creator.

– Moheen Yaseen – Global Vision 2000 in Istanbul – Muslim Eschatology Mulhamma Armageddon Imman Mhadi Issa Jesus and the coming of the Dajaal or Antichrist

– Steven and Jana Ben Nun – Jesus is the sacrifice, no return to cattle and sheep sacrifice in any projected Third Temple should be endorsed by Christians.





