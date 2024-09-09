FULL SHOW Bristol Flammable Housing Guru; £800BN Net Zero Fee; US Nukes To Japan; Islam's Armageddon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
– Gary Hopkins, former Lib Dem Councillor, joins Tony and Martin. Why Gary left being a Councillor. Cuts since 2008 financial crisis and during Lib Dem/Tory coalition.
– Allotments story ‘Constitutional crisis’ caused by row over raising rents for allotments in Bristol
– Grenfell Tower Fire Criminals 1: Stephen Williams, for blocking regulations prohibiting flammable cladding and requiring sprinklers in 2014 while Communities Minister three years before the fire which killed 72
– Grenfell Tower Fire Criminals 2: Rock Feilding-Mellen (known locally as ‘Cock Wielding-Felon) signed off change from flame-retardant to flammable cladding to shave £300k off refurbishment budget
– GRENFELL ACTION GROUP CONDEMN KCTMO, PREDICTED ‘SERIOUS FIRE’ AND ‘SERIOUS LOSS OF LIFE’ THE YEAR BEFORE THE FIRE WHICH KILLED 72 RESIDENTS – KCTMO
– Jubilee Pool in Knowle – how Gary and locallers saved it. Poem about pool by Patrizia Opulenza. Other Bristol schemes run by volunteers, that Council couldn’t have done
– Warren Thornton is in Japan – US Military is obuilding up military presence in Hokkaido, is being built up in defence against Russia and China.
– North to Hokkaido: The Case for a Permanent US Army Presence on Japan’s Northern Frontier
– Mike Benz, “From Tanks To Tweets” We covered Anders Fogh Rasmussen’s role in NATO’s “From Tanks To Tweets” doctrine in the 7 hour lecture last week.
– To recap, Rasmussen created a NATO Censorship All-Star team in 2018 with Joe Biden, Michael Chertoff & Victor Pinchuk, called Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity (TCEI)
– Katharine Gun, former GCHQ whistleblower, joins Tony and Martin. Japan colonised for a long time. China surrounded by US military
– The Growing BRICS Bloc Should Be a Wake-up Call for the U.S.
– US Wants To Deploy Nuclear-Capable Missile System to Japan – The US recently sent the Typhon missile system for drills in the Philippines, a move China viewed as a major provocation
– Top-Down, For-Profit, Zero Carbon policies – The strange career of Samantha Cohen –The punchline to this article is that Cohen is also now chief of staff at Rio Tinto!
– Katharine Gun’s Telegram Channel - I am sceptical of status quo narratives, try to see through the BS and the propaganda and remain sane and humane at the same time.
– ‘Climate The Movie’ – explains the enormous pressure on scientists and others not to question the climate alarm: the withdrawal of funds, rejection by science journals, social ostracism.
– Darren Jones, introduced by Paul Burgess, on Net Zero projects costing tax payers hundreds of billions, going to private businesses.
– Labour’s “bonkers” Net Zero transition will saddle British taxpayers with an eye-watering bill of almost £800 billion
– Russia presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia will continue to “speak the truth” to the world, despite Western governments and media
– Pro Palestinian marches in London and Bristol – tomorrow must start later as Pro Zionist demo first.
– Plus 972 magazine – Operation Summer Camps in to West Bank …Inside the brutal siege of Jenin
– Yoav Gallant Israeli Defence Minister says killing Palestinians is ‘mowing the lawn’, and then this genocidalist adds ‘the roots must be pulled out’
– Sarah Wilkinson, UK journalist interviewed on ‘Not the Andrew Marr Show’, UK police ask Palestine activist for details of her contacts in Gaza
– Pepe Escobar on why arrests are taking place. Telegram boss, Pavel Durov, arrested to keep lid on coverage of Gaza?
– Cash has run out for Ukraine? Vanessa Beeley interviews Alex Krainer, author and former hedge fund manager. – Ukraine is defaulting on it’s debt.
– Jeffrey Sachs: The Looming War With Iran, CIA Coups, and Warning of the Next Financial Crisis The Tucker Carlson Show
– Rabbi Weiss on Jewish banishment from the Holy Land, a Devine decree, will end miraculously, when all mankind will unite in the brotherly service of the Creator.
– Moheen Yaseen – Global Vision 2000 in Istanbul – Muslim Eschatology Mulhamma Armageddon Imman Mhadi Issa Jesus and the coming of the Dajaal or Antichrist
– Steven and Jana Ben Nun – Jesus is the sacrifice, no return to cattle and sheep sacrifice in any projected Third Temple should be endorsed by Christians.
https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/09/05/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-206/