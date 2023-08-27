Create New Account
The $200K Bail Thing
Son of the Republic
This is not about the crime.

It’s about the punishment — and of course $.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 August 2023)

https://youtu.be/XuRnJPh1YNA

Keywords
corruptiondeep statepolice statecommunismjesse wattersdonald trumpelection interferencetyrannypersecutionpunishmentthird worldwitch huntabuse of powerleftismlawlessnesstotalitarianismweaponizationauthoritarianismbanana republicelection integritybail bondtwo-tiered justicepoliticizationcash bailmug shot

