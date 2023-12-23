INVASION USA?

Ya know, I made this video a few days ago but didn't publish it becuz I thought it may be a bit too much for most but, we'll, reality is frightening it would appear. We got issues folks. It's that time guys/ladies... The military aged males that are crossing now have high probability of possibly being used against Americans in the future. I mean, it has to be considered at this point that, that's EXACTLY what's happening. I mean, what other explanation is even possible for why they're being let in and why they're being given a ride the whole way... Soldiers. Invasion. Time to talk folks. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.