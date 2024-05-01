Russia Claims Big Gains In Donetsk, 'Kills' Over 440 Ukrainian Soldiers In A Day

The Russian defence ministry released several videos to show fighting over the last two days along the Ukraine frontline, where it claims to have improved positions. It also claimed that Russian forces carried out over 40 FPV drone strikes in the Donetsk region in the past day, where over 440 Ukrainian troops were also killed.
