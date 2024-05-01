Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Claims Big Gains In Donetsk, 'Kills' Over 440 Ukrainian Soldiers In A Day
channel image
Vampire Slayer
42 Subscribers
76 views
Published Yesterday

The Russian defence ministry released several videos to show fighting over the last two days along the Ukraine frontline, where it claims to have improved positions. It also claimed that Russian forces carried out over 40 FPV drone strikes in the Donetsk region in the past day, where over 440 Ukrainian troops were also killed.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket