Create New Account
Russian Revolution - Rise of Communism
channel image
GoneDark
165 Subscribers
50 views
Published Yesterday

Revolutions are often used to usher in the Elite Agenda via Problem, Reaction, and Solution methods.

The Russian Revolution replaced a Ruling Family with an oppressive Communist Red State.  Lenin hated Russians, lived in New York, and later hid out in Switzerland under the Rothschild wings.  He was a tool used in their revenge against Vladimar "The Great" who chased out Satanic Khazars (a.k.a. Ashkenazi and Sepphartic Tribes) from Khazaria (now Ukraine).  History repeats and Ukraine is the battlefield for this long-term struggle again.

Keywords
russiasocietycommunismrevolutionlifeculture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket