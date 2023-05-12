30-year-old mother of 3 boys killed by VAXX induced HEMORRHAGIC STROKE

"Earlier this week we had the most tragic news of the sudden passing of our beautiful friend Ashleigh after she suffered an unexpected bleed on the brain Ashleigh was an amazing mummy to three beautiful boys age 3, 10 & 12 with her husband to be Jordan and as you can imagine there whole lives have been ripped apart. I can’t even begin to put into words just how amazing Ashleigh was she was just the most beautiful person inside & out with the biggest most purest heart and was amazing at everything she did including being a nurse Ashleigh was in her second year of university studying Mental Health Nursing she was sooo excited to be a nurse & was absolutely smashing her degree with such a bright future ahead of her & her beautiful little family. These plans have been taken away far too soon & she will forever hold a special place so many people hearts.

The aim for this fundraising is to be able to raise enough money for her beautiful boys & partner Jordan to be able to spend some much needed quality time together in the near future. Any donations small or big would be more than appreciated!!!!

to our beautiful Ashleigh:

I am so sorry this happened to you. It’s true what they say he really does take the best of us because you was one of the most amazing people I have ever met, you were so special Ash. We are all absolutely devastated & can’t believe you are gone. You will be forever missed & hold such a special place in all of our hearts our beautiful girl.Rest in peace & keep shining bright looking down on your beautiful family especially your boys."

