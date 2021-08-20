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Συνέντευξη του καθηγούμενου της γνήσιας και ομολογιακής Ιεράς Μονής Εσφιγμένου Αρχιμανδρίτη Μεθόδιου στον Focus FM 103.6. Γέροντας Μεθόδιος στον Focus FM
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11 views • August 20, 2021
Συνέντευξη του καθηγούμενου της γνήσιας και ομολογιακής Ιεράς Μονής Εσφιγμένου Αρχιμανδρίτη Μεθόδιου στον Focus FM 103.6.
Γέροντας Μεθόδιος στον Focus FM: Σημάδι του Θεού οι φωτιές-Οι εμβολιασμένοι είναι σκλάβοι, το υποχρεωτικό εμβόλιο «είναι δικτατορία»..
Γέροντας Μεθόδιος στον Focus FM: Σημάδι του Θεού οι φωτιές-Οι εμβολιασμένοι είναι σκλάβοι, το υποχρεωτικό εμβόλιο «είναι δικτατορία»..
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