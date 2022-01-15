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Underwater Volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai Erupts [Tsunami warning issued]
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455 views • January 15, 2022
Underwater Volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai Erupts [Tsunami warning issued]
https://youtu.be/i0nWiIoYgwQ
Tonga hit by tsunami after giant underwater volcanic eruption
https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/tonga-tsunami-video-volcano-eruption-v4373214e?amp
Tsunami warning issued for Australia and New Zealand after huge undersea volcano eruption visible from space sends 4ft waves smashing into Tonga and forces hundreds to flee to high ground
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10405333/Tongans-flee-lives-tsunami-smashes-island-nation-underwater-volcano-erupts.html
Tonga hit by tsunami waves after undersea volcano violently erupted
Dramatic video showed huge waves crashing into homes and buildings
Tongan Meteorological Service warned locals to urgently find high ground
Tsunami warnings issued for Australia, Fiji, American Samoa and New Zealand
Dramatic satellite footage of the massive volcanic eruption went viral online
https://youtu.be/i0nWiIoYgwQ
Tonga hit by tsunami after giant underwater volcanic eruption
https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/tonga-tsunami-video-volcano-eruption-v4373214e?amp
Tsunami warning issued for Australia and New Zealand after huge undersea volcano eruption visible from space sends 4ft waves smashing into Tonga and forces hundreds to flee to high ground
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10405333/Tongans-flee-lives-tsunami-smashes-island-nation-underwater-volcano-erupts.html
Tonga hit by tsunami waves after undersea volcano violently erupted
Dramatic video showed huge waves crashing into homes and buildings
Tongan Meteorological Service warned locals to urgently find high ground
Tsunami warnings issued for Australia, Fiji, American Samoa and New Zealand
Dramatic satellite footage of the massive volcanic eruption went viral online
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