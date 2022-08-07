Laying on Hands to Heal the Sick!

Sunday's teaching Laying Hands on The Sick! There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS! Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org Give online by texting 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line! Support by using AmazonSmile for your purchases! Thank you! https://smile.amazon.com/ch/59-2096410 My Patriot Supply Emergency Food Sources - Yes CLC will receive small referral fee! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=480... CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING! EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT! Video and Music clips are licensed by: www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com Music clips are licensed by: www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com www.sermoncentral.com Music Group Released on: 2012-09-26 Copyright Disclaimer Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Online Services We provide weekly online Services and Teachings Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte... www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.drrickpatterson.com www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com www.drrickpatterson.com www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson www.patterson.org www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] Social Media: www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson www.twitter.com/drrickey www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.parler.com/drrickpatterson www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.signal.com/drrickpatterson https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat... www.christlifecenter.org Recommended NEWS SITES for your information sources: www.breitbart.com www.epochtimes.com https://childrenshealthdefense.org https://www.mercola.com https://rwmalonemd.substack.com FREE www.rumble.com https://www.brighteon.com EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word). Please include Christ Life Center in your will and estate planning [email protected] phone 305 984-8477 Org Central

Music Amazing Grace (Piano Version) Song 1 of 2 I Will Sing Praise Song 2 of 2 ARTIST



