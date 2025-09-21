G. Edward Griffin: The Final World War Has Already Begun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Christian White speaks with G. Edward Griffin (https://realityzone.com/), legendary author of The Creature from Jekyll Island, about the hidden architecture of global power.
Griffin warns: we’re already in the “final world war” — not fought with armies, but with psychology, banking, and fear.
🔑 What we cover:
How COVID proved global coordination overnight
The pyramid of power: bankers, dynasties, and occult influence
The war for your mind: controlled opposition & political “actors”
Why eliminating cash & pushing digital currency is the ultimate weapon
Norman Dodd’s revelations about the Carnegie Endowment
How only 15% of people can turn the tide of history
📚 Resources from G. Edward Griffin:
Books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001KMN0ZE/about?ingress=0&visitId=2151b9f2-2ae9-4fda-be93-597ce613cce9&ref_=ap_rdr
Red Pill University: https://redpilluniversity.org/
Mirrored - Christian E. White
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING