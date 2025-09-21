BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
G. Edward Griffin: The Final World War Has Already Begun
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10091 followers
4
257 views • 1 day ago

In this episode, Christian White speaks with G. Edward Griffin (https://realityzone.com/), legendary author of The Creature from Jekyll Island, about the hidden architecture of global power.

Griffin warns: we’re already in the “final world war” — not fought with armies, but with psychology, banking, and fear.

🔑 What we cover:

How COVID proved global coordination overnight

The pyramid of power: bankers, dynasties, and occult influence

The war for your mind: controlled opposition & political “actors”

Why eliminating cash & pushing digital currency is the ultimate weapon

Norman Dodd’s revelations about the Carnegie Endowment

How only 15% of people can turn the tide of history

---------

📚 Resources from G. Edward Griffin:

Books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001KMN0ZE/about?ingress=0&visitId=2151b9f2-2ae9-4fda-be93-597ce613cce9&ref_=ap_rdr

Red Pill University: https://redpilluniversity.org/

Mirrored - Christian E. White

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

Keywords
g edward griffinthe final world warchristian white
