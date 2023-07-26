Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/mike-rowe-the-miseducation-of-america/

Dirty Jobs Star, Mike Rowe, joins Del at Freedom Fest 2023 in Memphis, TN, to discuss the mission of his foundation, Mike Rowe Works, which is changing the way America views education, and helping risk takers become success makers, while helping to fill the US skilled workers deficit. Further, Mike ‘goes there’ on medical freedom, scientific debate, and more.

