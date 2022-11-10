Stew Peters: Doctor’s Life THREATENED: EXPOSING Globalist Collusion To Overthrow President Trump. Dr. Paul Elias Alexander served on President Trump’s Covid team. He’s just written a new book, called “Presidential Takedown: How Anthony Fauci, the CDC, NIH, and the WHO conspired to Overthrow President Trump.” He's endured threats against his life over the publication of this book.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.