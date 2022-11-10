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Stew Peters: Doctor’s Life THREATENED: EXPOSING Globalist Collusion To Overthrow President Trump. Dr. Paul Elias Alexander served on President Trump’s Covid team. He’s just written a new book, called “Presidential Takedown: How Anthony Fauci, the CDC, NIH, and the WHO conspired to Overthrow President Trump.” He's endured threats against his life over the publication of this book.