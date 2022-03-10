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Silent War Ep. 6177: Trump1Down, New Q, Russia Exposes US Bioweapons, Veritas Stings NY Times
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254 views • March 10, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
A new Q has arisen. Time will tell if it's the real deal.
Russia Tells the US “We Have Found Your Biological Weapons”.
Russia Accuses U.S. of Covering Up Violations of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention – Calls to Strengthen Bioweapons Treaty.
BREAKING: Documents Reveal US Department of Defense Was Funding Ukrainian Biolabs — Russia Releases List of Biological Agents Tested in US BioLabs in Ukraine, Including Salmonella, E. Coli, Anthrax and The Plague.
California State Health Agents Conduct ‘Mask Raids’ on 3 PRIVATE PRESCHOOLS and Interrogate Toddlers Without Parents Present, days before the mandate is set to end. The only purpose could be to make examples or hurt mask refusers.
Scott Presler Organizes Voter Registration Drive at New York State Gas Stations.
Jan. 6 Protester Guy Reffitt Found Guilty on All Five Felony Charges After FBI Wired His Kid to Record Him in His Own Home.
FBI Raids Home of Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio in 6 AM Raid – Drag Him Out of His Home in His Underwear – Arrest Him Despite Not Being in DC for Jan. 6 Protests – MEDIA NOTIFIED OF RAID.
Project Veritas: NY Times Reporter: Jan. 6 Media Coverage Over-the-Top: “There Were a Ton of FBI Informants Amongst the People who Attacked the Capitol” (VIDEO).
Single Father Put on House Arrest After Sending Son To School Without A Mask Obtains Surveillance Footage Proving Guards Framed, Assaulted Him.
Florida To Allow Doctors To Use Off-Label Drugs For Early Treatment Of COVID-19.
Even Mild Cases of COVID-19 Can Lead to Brain Changes: Study.
CDC Director Walensky Admits She Found Out Vaccines were Effective by Watching CNN.
Trump’s Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After One of the Engines Failed.
Bidenomics: Gas Prices Hit New All-Time High at $4.29 a Gallon, Up 11¢ a Gallon in 24 Hours.
US Oil Industry tells Biden to Approve their Permits!
Putin pivots Russia to Gold, by eliminating taxes that minimized gold as Money.
Disturbing: Leftist Activist Organizes “Sex Ed Summer Camps” for 8-10 Year Olds In Indiana – Will Teach “Using Condoms on All Insertables” and “Explore Sensations to Discover What Feels Good”.
All of this, and more.
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A new Q has arisen. Time will tell if it's the real deal.
Russia Tells the US “We Have Found Your Biological Weapons”.
Russia Accuses U.S. of Covering Up Violations of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention – Calls to Strengthen Bioweapons Treaty.
BREAKING: Documents Reveal US Department of Defense Was Funding Ukrainian Biolabs — Russia Releases List of Biological Agents Tested in US BioLabs in Ukraine, Including Salmonella, E. Coli, Anthrax and The Plague.
California State Health Agents Conduct ‘Mask Raids’ on 3 PRIVATE PRESCHOOLS and Interrogate Toddlers Without Parents Present, days before the mandate is set to end. The only purpose could be to make examples or hurt mask refusers.
Scott Presler Organizes Voter Registration Drive at New York State Gas Stations.
Jan. 6 Protester Guy Reffitt Found Guilty on All Five Felony Charges After FBI Wired His Kid to Record Him in His Own Home.
FBI Raids Home of Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio in 6 AM Raid – Drag Him Out of His Home in His Underwear – Arrest Him Despite Not Being in DC for Jan. 6 Protests – MEDIA NOTIFIED OF RAID.
Project Veritas: NY Times Reporter: Jan. 6 Media Coverage Over-the-Top: “There Were a Ton of FBI Informants Amongst the People who Attacked the Capitol” (VIDEO).
Single Father Put on House Arrest After Sending Son To School Without A Mask Obtains Surveillance Footage Proving Guards Framed, Assaulted Him.
Florida To Allow Doctors To Use Off-Label Drugs For Early Treatment Of COVID-19.
Even Mild Cases of COVID-19 Can Lead to Brain Changes: Study.
CDC Director Walensky Admits She Found Out Vaccines were Effective by Watching CNN.
Trump’s Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After One of the Engines Failed.
Bidenomics: Gas Prices Hit New All-Time High at $4.29 a Gallon, Up 11¢ a Gallon in 24 Hours.
US Oil Industry tells Biden to Approve their Permits!
Putin pivots Russia to Gold, by eliminating taxes that minimized gold as Money.
Disturbing: Leftist Activist Organizes “Sex Ed Summer Camps” for 8-10 Year Olds In Indiana – Will Teach “Using Condoms on All Insertables” and “Explore Sensations to Discover What Feels Good”.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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