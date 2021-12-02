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Farrakhan Wished Death on Floridians | Racially Divided Dianetics
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83 views • December 02, 2021
Scientology infighting became evident in this speech delivered by Farrakhan concerning whites in Florida. Clearwater is a major center for Scientology in Florida. Farrakhan said Florida was too white, so he had to turn it red. NOI originated the theology plagiarized by L. Ron Hubbard. Xenu is nothing but a revised version of W.D. Fard's Yakoub myth. Hubbard's imaginary D.C. 10s are nothing but updated version of the Mother Plane. The Nation of Islam has every right to reclaim their religion from Scientology. They clearly outsmarted their auditors.
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