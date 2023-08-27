They have nowhere to turn! Mortgage defaults reach 40 million units. Wave Of Defaults Sweeps Across Mainland China

Recently, a wave of defaults has swept across Mainland China. Not only have there been many "defaults on mortgages," but also "cut-offs on studying abroad," which refers to the financial difficulties facing overseas Chinese students. Their parents are unable to continue to pay for high tuition fees and living expenses due to the closure of businesses, failure of investments, or the loss of well-paying jobs.

In 1935, during the Great Depression, the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency questioned the role of money as a basic cause of nationwide bank failures. To explain the workings of our monetary system they called Robert Hemphill, a former credit manager of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Georgia:

"If all the bank loans were paid, no one could have a bank deposit, and there would not be a dollar of coin or currency in circulation. This is a staggering thought. We are completely dependent on the commercial banks. Someone has to borrow every dollar we have into circulation, cash or credit.

If the Banks create ample synthetic money, we are prosperous; if not, we starve. We are absolutely without a permanent money system.

When one gets a complete grasp of the picture, the tragic absurdity of our hopeless position is almost incredible, but there it is.

It is the most important subject intelligent persons can investigate and reflect upon. It is so important that our present civilization may collapse, unless it becomes widely understood and the defects remedied very soon."