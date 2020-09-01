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Professor Bell's Freudian Slip: "These Vaccines Are Unlikely to Completely Sterilize the Population...Only 60-70% Effective."
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158 views • September 01, 2020
Mirrored from Dutchanarchy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oNqF7SsQhree/
Freudian Slip By Professor: “These Vaccines Are Unlikely to Completely Sterilize the Population”
Professor Sir John Irving Bell was stunned and lost for words when he realized the Freudian slip that gave the game away .... "These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize the population" ... "only 60% - 70% effective"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oNqF7SsQhree/
Freudian Slip By Professor: “These Vaccines Are Unlikely to Completely Sterilize the Population”
Professor Sir John Irving Bell was stunned and lost for words when he realized the Freudian slip that gave the game away .... "These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize the population" ... "only 60% - 70% effective"
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