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Fake 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries: Ignorance or Grandstanding?
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1077 views • March 10, 2021
Most local 2nd amendment “sanctuaries” have done nothing to end gun control on the books - and now a growing number of legislators are trying to use the same failed approach on a state level. Are they ignorant - or are they trying to scam you? Maybe it’s a little of both.
Path to Liberty: March 10, 2021
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Path to Liberty: March 10, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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